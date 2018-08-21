Mysuru Traffic Police hikes towing charges

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Traffic Police have increased the towing charges of vehicles that have been parked at ‘No Parking’ zones and wrong parking.

As per the notification of the State government, the decision has been taken to stop people from parking vehicles in no parking zones and also to ensure free flow of traffic. A press release from the Office of the City Police Commissioner Dr. A.?Subramanyeswara?Rao has stated that towing fee of heavy vehicles has been increased to Rs. 1,600 from Rs. 600 and medium transport will be charged Rs. 1,350 as against Rs. 500. For light motor vehicles, the Police will collect Rs. 1,100 as towing charges as against Rs. 400.

Similarly, the towing charges for two-wheelers has been increased to Rs. 750 from the existing Rs. 300.