30 per cent of disaster in Kodagu is man-made: M.C. Nanaiah

Madikeri: The indiscriminate development by bulldozing hills and converting farm lands for commercial activities by building resorts and home stays is the main reason for the present ecological imbalance and the disaster in Kodagu, said former Minister M.C. Nanaiah.

Addressing a press meet, he also regretted that Kodagu which had given many soldiers to the nation today had to use their support for relief operations due to the devastation caused by heavy rains.

The Kodavas have never begged for anything from the government. It is due to the love and affection people in other parts have towards the Kodagu people and River Cauvery, that they have come forward with donations, he said.

In the light of this, the CM must open a separate “Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund-Kodagu” account in the name of Kodagu Deputy Commissioner. The funds collected in this account must be used for rebuilding the life and properties of the flood-affected victims, he urged.

The farms, coffee estates, properties including houses and materials have all been destroyed and 30 per cent reason is the rapacious nature displayed by self-serving individuals, which in short is nothing but man-made tragedy. Henceforth, such constructions should be stopped in the district. The farmlands should be used only for agriculture purpose and not for any other use. The State Government should immediately ban such activities, Nanaiah demanded.

It has been raining since the last 70 days in the district and in the last 15 days there has been a deluge resulting in loss of property and life. It is time leaders of all political parties including the Chief Minister, former and current legislators come together and help rebuild the lives of the victims, he suggested.

With both the Centre and State coming forward to help in relief works, he appealed to all political parties not to indulge in politics and hamper the work.

Former Madikeri Urban Development Authority Chairman S.I. Muneer Ahmed and others were present at the press meet.