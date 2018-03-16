Hemmige Prashanth to sing at Sri Srinivasa Temple
Mysuru:  Sri Srinivasa Temple has arranged a grand music programme by Vidwan Hemmige Prashanth on Saturday (Mar. 17) at 5.30 pm in the temple premises in Ramakrishnanagar ‘I’ Block, near Thibbadevi Circle. He will be accompanied by Vid. Mathur Srinidhi on violin and Vid. Radhesh on mridangam and ghata.

On Sunday (Mar.18), there will be abhishekam with the recitation of Vayu Stuthi by Hari Vayu Stuthi Parayana Mandali, Mahamangalarathi at 8.30 am, followed by Dhanavanthri Homa at 9 am. In the evening at 6.30 pm, the temple has organised “Paanchanga Shravana.”

Profile: Hemmige S. Prashanth was initiated into music by his parents Hemmige D. Sharangapani and Shakuntala Pani at an early age. Prashanth hails from the ancient village of Hemmige near Mysuru and is the grandson of the renowned Kannada and Sanskrit scholar Hemmige Deshikachar.  

Prashanth belongs to the Ariyakudi – K V Narayanaswamy tradition of music. He has been a disciple of Padma Shri, Sangeetha Kalanidhi, Palghat K. V. Narayanaswamy for over 7 years and is now learning under Padma Narayanaswamy for over 16 years.

