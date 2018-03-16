24th Sri Ramanavami Festival at V.V.Mohalla

Mysuru: Sri Ramaseva Mandali, Mysuru North, is celebrating 24th Ramanavami Festivities from Mar. 18 to Mar. 27 at Sri Prasanna Parvati Kalyana Mantapa, adjacent to Sri Chandramouleeswara Temple in V.V.Mohalla.

On Sunday (Mar.18) morning, religious activities such as Ramayana Parayana, Navagraha Japa and Abhisheka starts at 11 am. Every morning the rituals are performed culminating in Sita Sahasranama and Sri Rama Pattabhisheka on Mar. 27 at 11.30 am.

Daily evenings there will be classical Music and Dance from national and international artistes. On Mar. 18 at 6 pm, the festival will be inaugurated by Dr. R.V. Raghavendra of Ananya GML, Bengaluru. He will be conferred the title “Sangita Kalaradhaka”. This will be followed by a Bharathanatayam performance by Vidu. Premitha Ramesh.

On Mar. 19, Vid. Sandip Narayanan will render Karnatak Classical Vocal. Vid. A.P. Krishna Prasad will perform on Flute. Dr. R. Ganesh, disciple of Maharajapuram Santhanam, will perform Karnatak music concert.

On Mar. 22, Pt. Niranjan will give a Hindustani Vocal Concert while on Mar. 23, Vidu. Vani Satish will render vocal concert; on Mar.24, Vid.Ramakrishnan Murthy will enthrall the audience with vocal music; on Mar.25 at 10.30 am, Shruti Bhat from Chennai will present a vocal concert while evening will be a grand Veena concert by Veteran Prof. Ra. Visweswaran. The duo Hariharan and Ashok, popularly known as Bangalore Brothers, will give a vocal duet and Vid.M.R.Sudha a senior artiste from Mysuru will conclude the series with a vocal concert.

Daily evenings from 5.15 to 6.15, an upcoming artiste like Vibhasri, Mahati, Krithika & Chaitrika, Sharadhi Patil, Haridas, Sri Lakshmi, Amrita Varshini and Visweswara Bhargav, students of Surabhi Gana Kala Mandira, V.K.Tarun, D.Sahana will perform in the slot marked for encouraging the budding artistes.

The Sabha is planning for a Grand Silver Jubilee next year and seeks the co-operation from the Rasikas and Philanthropists.