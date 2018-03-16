Rains in Gundlupet, Bandipur
Gundlupet: There was welcome showers in Bandipur and other places bordering the forest yesterday, thus bringing slight relief to the people and animals. It has rained in several places including Bandipur, Gopalaswamy Betta, Devarahalli, Kadligowdanahalli and Gopalapura villages.

As it has rained in Bandipur, the forest staff have heaved a sigh of relief because the rain could put down the forest fire incidents that would have resulted in loss to flora and fauna. The deers, bisons and other animals were seen standing drenched in the rain as unlike humans they do not run for cover. If it rains for a few more hours in the next one week, streams may flow in the forest, said DCF Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary P. Ramesh Kumar.

Drizzle keeps city cool

Mysuru experienced a slight drizzle last evening, forcing people to open their umbrellas or run for cover. The welcome showers brought down the temperature considerably as cool breeze blew. This is due to the cyclonic storm in Sri Lanka which had an impact on neighbouring Kerala. This resulted in rains in Bengaluru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and other places.

