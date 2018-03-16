Man nets rare fish at Madduramma Lake
Maddur:  A man, who was fishing at Madduramma Lake at Deshahalli in the taluk yesterday, was in for a surprise when he caught a rare fish weighing about one kilogram in his net.

The man, identified as Nagaraja Naik, a fisherman from Deshahalli was fishing in the lake and had cast his nets in the lake. When he hauled up the nets, he found the rare brown coloured fish with yellow stripes and the mouth resembling that of a whale with thorn like structures on the top. As the fish was alive even after Nagaraja hauled up the nets and kept it out, he released the fish into the well of farmer Shailendra.

March 16, 2018

