Roundworms cause for Pelican deaths in Kokkare Bellur

Bharathinagar: The cause of death of pelicans at Kokkare Bellur some time back, is due to roundworms, it is learnt.

On Dec.5 last year, 43 pelicans were found dead and it is confirmed now from the laboratory test reports that they all died due to roundworms and to confirm this report, the roundworms were also found in the fish consumed by the pelican.

A pelican was found lying ill on the ground in the Government Higher Primary School in Kokkare Bellur.

Immediately Ningegowda, President of Hejjarle Balaga, reached the spot.

The pelican has vomited the one-and-half kg fish it had consumed. When that fish was dissected, roundworms were found in its stomach.

It is suspected that the pelican might have vomited because of the roundworms in the fish.

This shows from where the roundworms entered pelicans, said Veterinary Department Director Dr. L. Prakash.

He further said that the matter has been brought to the notice of Veterinary Officer Dr. Satish and Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) V. Yedukondalu.