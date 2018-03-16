Roundworms cause for Pelican deaths in Kokkare Bellur
News

Roundworms cause for Pelican deaths in Kokkare Bellur

Bharathinagar: The cause of death of pelicans at Kokkare Bellur some time back, is due to roundworms, it is learnt.

On Dec.5 last year, 43 pelicans were found dead and it is confirmed now from the laboratory test reports that they all died due to roundworms and to confirm this report, the roundworms were also found in the  fish consumed by the pelican.

A pelican was found lying ill on the ground in the Government Higher Primary School in Kokkare Bellur.

Immediately Ningegowda, President of Hejjarle Balaga, reached the spot.

The pelican has vomited the one-and-half kg fish it had consumed. When that fish was dissected, roundworms were found in its stomach.

It is suspected that the pelican might have vomited because of the roundworms in the fish.

This shows from where the roundworms entered pelicans, said Veterinary Department Director Dr. L. Prakash.

He further said that the matter has been brought to the notice of Veterinary Officer Dr. Satish and Deputy Conservator of Forests  (Wildlife) V. Yedukondalu.

March 16, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Sick Pelican rescued at Kukkarahalli Lake
23 Pelicans die at Kokkare Bellur since Jan. 2018
Miscreants injure Pelican in Mandya

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching