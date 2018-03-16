Pushpa Amarnath nominated AICC member

Mysuru: Former Mysuru Zilla Panchayat President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath has been nominated as a Member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

A Member of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and former General Secretary of State Women Congress Committee, she is a close relative of Hunsur MLA H.P. Manjunath.

Late Muktar Unnisa Begum was a member of AICC and after a long time, with the appointment of Dr. Pushpa Amarnath as the member, Mysuru region has the distinction of one more lady member in the Committee.

The other Members of the AICC from Mysuru region include Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, District In-Charge Minister Dr.H.C. Mahadevappa, MP R. Dhruvanarayan and MLC Rizwan Arshad.

Speaking to Star of Mysore over phone from New Delhi, an elated Dr. Pushpa Amarnath said, “I feel proud of my party and President Rahul Gandhi who has given an opportunity to youngsters like me and nominated me as a Member. I also thank Chief Minister Siddharmaiah and KPCC President Dr. G. Parameshwar for giving me this opportunity without whose support I could not have been the Member.”

Out of the 99 new members appointed in the new list to AICC, 22 are women. “There is also a policy now that only one member from a family will be given AICC membership. However, there will be an exception if already there is an MLA, MLC or a Minister, in that case one more member can be given the membership,” she said.

Asked for the reason for being in Delhi, she said that there is likely to be a Plenary Session tomorrow which she will be attending. “I will be attending a meeting like this for the first time and it will be interesting to see what transpires and what our role will be to galvanise the party,” she said.