Demonic accident on T. Narsipur Road: CM announces Rs. 1 lakh compensation to those killed, Rs. 25,000 to injured
 Mysuru:  Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has announced a compensation of Rs. 1 lakh to the family members of those killed and Rs. 25,000 to those injured in the accident involving two private buses and a car on Mysuru-T. Narsipur Road on the outskirts of city on Wednesday evening which had claimed four lives and leaving 46 others injured.

Disclosing this during his visit to K.R. Hospital yesterday evening, Deputy Commissioner (DC) K.B. Sivakumar enquired the health of the injured and told them that the CM had issued instructions to provide necessary medical treatment to them (injured) besides asking them not to be afraid but be brave.

