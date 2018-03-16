Kidnap and rape of minor girl: Court sentences youth to 10 years imprisonment

Mysuru: The Mysuru District POCSO Special Judge has sentenced a youth to 10 years imprisonment and has also imposed a fine of Rs. 6,000 for kidnapping and raping a minor girl.

The youth who was sentenced has been identified as 23-year-old Dinesh, a resident of Avarthi village in Periyapatna taluk.

Dinesh, on Apr. 29, 2015, had kidnapped the minor girl and had raped her. The girl’s parents had lodged a missing complaint at Vijayanagar Police Station. The Police, who had registered a missing case, was investigating in that angle when they received information from their informers that the girl was kidnapped.

They then proceeded to Harangi near Kushalnagar and took Dinesh into their custody and later rescued the minor girl who was kept in the house of Dinesh’s relative at Ammathi.

The girl was brought to Mysuru, where she was subjected to medical examination at Cheluvamba Hospital and the Police formally arrested Dinesh and registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Police also registered a case against Dinesh’s friend Shashidar for providing his bike to Dinesh, thus supporting him in the crime.

The Police had submitted a charge-sheet against them to the Court.

Judge V.M. Pavale, who heard the arguments, found Dinesh guilty of committing the crime and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment and imposed Rs. 6,000 fine.

Special Public Prosecutor B.C. Shivarudraswamy, argued on behalf of the Government. Shashidar, the second accused in the case is absconding.