Prof. Rangappa elected Indian Science Congress President
Mysuru: Former Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore and Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) and Scientist Prof. K.S. Rangappa has been elected as President of the Indian Science Congress (ISC) for the year 2019 with a thumping majority.

His selection was announced at the General Body Meeting of the Indian Science Congress held at Manipur’s capital Imphal yesterday (Mar.15). The election to the post of President of ISC which has an all India membership was held three months ago.

The counting of votes was held yesterday and out of the 59 votes, two votes were invalid and the remaining 57 had all voted for Prof. Rangappa. With this he has bagged cent per votes creating a historic victory.

The earlier Presidents from Karnataka included luminaries like Prof. U.R. Rao, Prof. Kasturi Rangan and Bharat Ratna Prof. C.N.R. Rao and now to this league belongs Prof. Rangappa, thus bringing glory to the State.

Today he has shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 105th Indian Science Congress being held in Imphal. He is also likely to share the dais in the 2019 and 2020 ISC in which the Prime Minister will participate.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Prof. Rangappa said, “As a Kannadiga it has brought me immense joy that I have been elected President of ISC. I am thankful to all the scientists who have reposed faith in me and elected me.”

It may be recalled that when Prof. Rangappa was the Vice- Chancellor, he successfully conducted the 103rd Indian Science Congress in 2016 as part of the Centenary Celebrations of University of Mysore.  

March 16, 2018

