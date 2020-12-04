Hero Indian Super League 2020-21: Crucial header helps Mohun Bagan beat Odisha for third consecutive win
December 4, 2020

Mohun Bagan made it three wins from three in Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2020-21 after a 1-0 victory over Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium yesterday.

It was a game of a few chances, but Roy Krishna popped up with a crucial header deep in stoppage time to give the Kolkata giants the win.

Mohun Bagan had the first effort of the game on goal in the 24th minute. The chance fell to Krishna, but he couldn’t quite control a long ball over Odisha’s backline properly before firing a left-footed shot over goal. The final chance of the half went to Mohun Bagan and once again it was Krishna, who was in the thick of the action. This time the Fijian striker headed a cross from the left over the target as both teams went into the break with the score goalless.

The goal came from a set-piece in the final minute of injury time. A freekick from near the half-way line came into the box and Sandesh Jhingan met the ball with his head and directed it towards the six-yard box where Krishna demonstrated his poaching instincts to head home the winner late in the contest and give ATK Mohun Bagan all three points in dramatic style.

Hero of the Match – Roy Krishna; DHL Winning Pass of the Match – Tiri.

