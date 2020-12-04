Winners in Kickboxing Championship

December 4, 2020

Fighters of Elite Academy, Mysuru, who participated in the Mysuru District Inter-Club Kickboxing Championship, organised jointly by Elite Academy and Mysore District Kickboxing Association at Elite Academy premises in Rajivnagar here, have bagged a total of 37 medals in the Championship which was held in Cadet, Junior and Senior categories.

The Championship matches were held in Point Fighting, Kick Light, Light Contact, Full Contact, Low Kick, K1 and Musical Forms.

The fighters from Cadet category clinched 7 Gold and 3 Silver medals, while fighters from Junior’s category clinched 9 Gold medals. In Senior category, the fighters bagged 5 Gold and 3 Silver medals and from other events like Musical Forms, they clinched 10 Gold medals.

Elite Academy also won the Rolling Trophy. The Fighters were trained by Mohamed Farjath Iyaz, Chief Instructor and Founder of Elite Academy.