Hero Indian Super League 2020-21: NorthEast – Chennaiyin match ends in goalless draw

December 14, 2020

NorthEast United FC played out a 0-0 draw with Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco in Super Sunday’s first game. Both sides defended with discipline and couldn’t quite find the right finish when in promising areas as NorthEast maintained their unbeaten start to Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2020-21.

Chennaiyin began positively and were close to going in front in the opening minute of the contest when Lallianzuala Chhangte ran into the box with the ball before attempting to slot a shot in at the far post only for Gurmeet to dive to his right and make a save. Edwin Vanspaul then witnessed his left-footed attempt from the edge of the penalty area in the 6th minute go just wide of goal.

Vanspaul then went up the other end for Chennaiyin and forced NorthEast’s goalkeeper into an easy save as the teams went into the break goalless.

The closing stages of the contest saw both teams create half chances. However, the teams had to settle for a draw and share the spoils.

Hero of the Match – Khassa Camara; DHL Winning Pass of the Match – Rochharzela (NorthEast United FC).