Ring Road crying for attention

December 14, 2020

Sir,

I was nonplussed to read that Mysuru was gearing up for seven-star rating in garbage-free city category under the next Swachh Survekshan (Star of Mysore dated Dec.5).

My city, no doubt, is clean compared to many other cities in our country, but a lot more hard work and scrubbing is awaiting to graduate to ‘seven-star.’

Compared to the spic and span roads and streets of America, Europe and the Gulf States, where do we stand? Let’s not deceive ourselves with this ‘star’ business.

I had to renew my Driving Licence (DL) at Regional Transport Office (East) recently and took the Service Road from Columbia Asia Hospital to reach this office, which is situated next to the Ring Road.

This stretch of Ring Road is most dirty, unkempt and nauseating, to say the least. Roads are bad, weeds have overgrown in the median, mounds of dirty debris strewn all along with garbage set on fire in some places (see pic). Don’t know whether the street lights are switched on in the evening and whether they’re functioning at all?

The story is the same, more or less, throughout the Ring Road. So, what’re the officials in-charge doing? No one seems to be responsible, and for too long there isn’t a proper mechanism to punish lethargic and inefficient officials.

After experiencing a harrowing time going to RTO (East) and returning home cursing, I found this ‘seven-star’ news item in your esteemed paper!

PS: Some days back there was a report in Star of Mysore where the MUDA Chairman had warned of initiating legal action against those found dumping debris and wastes of any kind along the Ring Road. Is anyone penalised till now?

– Mubasher Mirza, Bannimantap ‘C’ Layout, 7.12.2020

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]