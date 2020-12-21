Hi-tech Bus Stand to come up at Kumbarakoppal
News

Hi-tech Bus Stand to come up at Kumbarakoppal

December 21, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra performed guddali puja for the construction of the Hi-Tech Bus Stand at Kumbarakoppal’s first bus stand (MCC Ward No. 5) in city this morning.

The hi-tech bus stand is being constructed at a cost of Rs. 35 lakh from the Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) SFC Fund.

MCC Development Officer Manu Gowda, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that the new bus stand will come up on a 40 ft. x 60 ft. plot and the works have been allotted to the Public Works Department (PWD) which in turn has tendered the works to Contractor Bhyrappa. This is the first ever hi-tech bus stand for city buses, he added.

Pointing out that the new bus stand will have two floors (ground and first floor), Manu Gowda said that the ground floor will have two commercial shops, KSRTC Office, bus bays and hi-tech toilets for men and women. The first floor will not be utilised at the moment and it will be decided later whether to give it on rent, he added. The construction is expected to be completed in 3-4 months.

MCC Ward 5 Corporator Usha Kumar, MCC Zone-5 Assistant Commissioner Krishna, Assistant Engineer Abhilash, KSRTC (City Division) Deputy Transport Officer Marigowda, PWD Assistant Engineer Varun Kumar and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching