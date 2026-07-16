High Court acquits all five accused

July 16, 2026

Paduvarahalli Kariyappa Murder Case

Mysuru: The Karnataka High Court (HC) has acquitted the five accused in the murder of rowdy sheeter Kariyappa alias Umesh, which had taken place 16 years back in Mysuru.

The five accused, who were acquitted by the HC, are Manjesh, Ashok, Hemanth, Praveen and B.K. Ramesh.

The accused had submitted two separate petitions to the High Court after the District and Sessions Court in Mysuru had awarded life term to them.

Justices Mohammed Nawaz and G. Basavaraja of the Divisional Bench, during the hearing, observed that there were no appropriate evidences against the accused and prime witnesses had testified against the prosecution and delivered the verdict.

Details: On Oct. 3, 2010, Kariyappa was murdered near Bisilu Maramma Temple at T.K. Layout and a complaint was lodged against Devendra, Sunil, Ashok, Manjesh, Ramesh, Hemanth and Suraj for barging into Kariyappa’s office and hacking him to death.

Saraswathipuram Police, who had registered a case, had arrested the accused and had submitted a chargesheet to the Court.

The 5th Additional District and Sessions Court, which took up the case, had sentenced the accused to life imprisonment.

Advocates B.V. Pinto and C.N. Raju argued for the accused.