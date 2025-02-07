High Court verdict a victory for CM Siddaramaiah: KPCC Spokesperson

February 7, 2025

Mysuru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Spokesperson M. Lakshmana held a press conference at the Congress Office this noon, asserting that the High Court verdict in the MUDA case has vindicated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah against allegations of wrong-doing.

As the verdict was pronounced, Congress activists took out a small padayatra, holding placards “Sathyameva Jayathe.”

“For months, there have been deliberate attempts to tarnish Siddaramaiah’s name in the MUDA case. BJP and JD(S) members conspired, using RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna — a mere pawn — to defame the CM’s family. Today, justice has been served,” Lakshmana declared.

He challenged the BJP and JD(S) to appeal the High Court verdict in the Supreme Court, expressing confidence that the Apex Court would also rule in Siddaramaiah’s favour.

Exposes BJP-JD(S) vendetta

The Karnataka High Court’s decision to reject a CBI investigation into the MUDA case is commendable. It has put an end to the deceitful politics of the BJP and JD(S), who could not tolerate CM Siddaramaiah’s popularity, said H.A. Venkatesh, KPCC Mysuru Spokesperson.

He asserted that those who dragged Siddaramaiah’s name in an attempt to tarnish Karnataka’s political landscape have now received a fitting response.

“The Court’s opinion reinforces the need to put an end to these malicious practices,” he stated.