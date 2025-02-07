High Court verdict a victory for CM Siddaramaiah: KPCC Spokesperson
News

High Court verdict a victory for CM Siddaramaiah: KPCC Spokesperson

February 7, 2025

Mysuru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Spokesperson M. Lakshmana held a press conference at the Congress Office this noon, asserting that the High Court verdict in the MUDA case has vindicated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah against allegations of wrong-doing.

As the verdict was pronounced, Congress activists took out a small padayatra, holding placards “Sathyameva Jayathe.”

“For months, there have been deliberate attempts to tarnish Siddaramaiah’s name in the MUDA case. BJP and JD(S) members conspired, using RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna — a mere pawn — to defame the CM’s family. Today, justice has been served,” Lakshmana declared.

He challenged the BJP and JD(S) to appeal the High Court verdict in the Supreme Court, expressing confidence that the Apex Court would also rule in Siddaramaiah’s favour.

Exposes BJP-JD(S) vendetta

 The Karnataka High Court’s decision to reject a CBI investigation into the MUDA case is commendable. It has put an end to the deceitful politics of the BJP and JD(S), who could not tolerate CM Siddaramaiah’s popularity, said H.A. Venkatesh, KPCC Mysuru Spokesperson.

He asserted that those who dragged Siddaramaiah’s name in an attempt to tarnish Karnataka’s political landscape have now received a fitting response.

 “The Court’s opinion reinforces the need to put an end to these malicious practices,” he stated.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching