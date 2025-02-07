6-day Kodava Peace March concludes: Thousands attend rally at Madikeri

February 7, 2025

Madikeri: The 83-km “Kodavaame Baalo Padayatra” — a march led by Akhila Kodava Samaja and various members of Kodava community and Kodava-speaking communities — reached Madikeri this morning, after commencing in Kutta on Feb. 2. The march advocates for the Constitutional rights and cultural identity of the Kodava community.

Tens and thousands of people dressed in their traditional Kodava attire from Kodagu and surrounding areas like Mysuru and Bengaluru began arriving in Madikeri in hundreds of vehicles as early as 6 am, with the crowd continuing to swell well into the afternoon.

The main assembly point is Kodava Samaja Mandh near General Thimayya Grounds (Mann’s Compound).

The organisers have made comprehensive arrangements for the final day, anticipating a large turnout and heavy vehicular traffic. Lunch for 30,000 people have been arranged at the final point of the rally and cooking began last evening.

The main procession started at 10 am from Kaggodlu, heading towards General K.S. Thimayya Circle. Participants, who have walked from places such as Bhagamandala, Cherambane, Napoklu, Kakkabe, Appangala, Bettageri, Madapura, Kushalnagar, Mutlu, Hachchinadu, Hammiyala, Galibidu, and K. Nidugane, are joining the march in thousands.

After assembling at various entry points in Madikeri such as the Gen. Thimayya Circle, the procession will move through Mangera Muthanna Circle, Post Office, Old Private Bus Stand, Junior College Road, and end at Kodava Mandh near General Thimayya District Stadium. The organisers have designated at least 20 parking areas for the convenience of attendees.

The purpose of the march is to submit a memorandum to the State Government through the Kodagu District Administration, requesting Constitutional recognition of Kodava rights and their right to practice their culture, customs and traditions without interference from other communities.

The Kodagu Police have put in place extensive security arrangements to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the event. Along with the SP and ASP, six Dy.SPs, 18 Police Inspectors, 35 PSIs, 55 assistant PSIs and 430 Head Constables have been deployed.

Additionally, five platoons, including a team of 100 KSRP and 70 from DAR, have been stationed throughout the town. Police teams from outside the district will also be present.

To maintain order, alcohol sales are banned in Madikeri and the Police have requested volunteers to ensure that the Kodava Peace March proceeds without disruptions.