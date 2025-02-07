Taj Hotel coming to Mysuru

February 7, 2025

IHCL signs deal with DM South India Hospitality

No takeover of Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel

Mysuru: It’s official — the Taj Group will not take over the iconic Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel, which remains under the control of Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR), a Karnataka State Government-run Wildlife and Eco-Tourism Company.

Instead, IHCL (Indian Hotels Company Ltd.), which owns the Taj brand, has signed an agreement with DM South India Hospitality to operate a luxury hotel in Mysuru. The deal involves the building that currently houses the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel on M.G. Road.

The IHCL, India’s largest hospitality group with over 335 hotels in 150+ locations across four continents and 12 countries, has officially announced the signing of a new luxury hotel in Mysuru, marking the entry of its prestigious Taj brand into the city.

Confirming the development, the Director of Radisson Blu told Star of Mysore this afternoon, “The building we operate from is owned by DM South India Hospitality, and they have inked a deal with IHCL. Our contract with them ends in March, after which the Taj Group will take over. Full-fledged operations are expected to begin in another five to six months.”

Why Lalitha Mahal Palace deal fell through?

According to sources, IHCL had shown interest in taking over the Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel, but JLR imposed several conditions that the hospitality giant was unwilling to accept.

Speaking on the matter, Jungle Lodges Chairman Anil Chikkamadu stated, “Tenders for Lalitha Mahal’s takeover have been floated, and several reputed private hoteliers have expressed interest. The tenders will be opened on Feb. 18, and we will decide who will run the historic hotel built by the Maharajas.”

Clarifying JLR’s stance on the Taj Group, he added, “We were willing to hand over Lalitha Mahal to Taj, provided they agreed to our conditions. We never denied them permission. But since the hotel was built by the Mysore royalty and has been maintained well, certain conditions were inevitable.”

IHCL hails moving to Mysuru

According to a press release from IHCL, nestled at the foot of Chamundi Hill and overlooking the Mysore Palace, the 141-key Taj Mysore will seamlessly blend Indo-Saracenic architecture with modern luxury. Spread over 5.03 acres, the hotel is strategically located near the Mall of Mysore, offering views of a lush golf estate and the famed Mysuru Zoo.

It will feature multiple dining options, including a specialty restaurant, a lounge, and a bar. Guests can also unwind at the spa, gym, and swimming pool, while an 11,000 sq. ft. banqueting space will cater to corporate and social events.

Speaking about the project, Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice-President, Real Estate & Development, IHCL, said, “Mysuru, known for its rich heritage, is evolving into a key hospitality market with the growth of manufacturing and IT sectors. It also serves as a gateway to destinations like Kodagu (Coorg), Kabini, Bandipur, and Ooty. The Taj Mysore strengthens our presence in Karnataka and reaffirms our commitment to luxury hospitality.”

The hotel is being developed in partnership with DM South India Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. Sushen Mohan Gupta, Director of the Group, expressed confidence that the Taj Mysore would elevate tourism and offer world-class experiences. Utkarsh Munot, also from DM South India Hospitality, remarked that the Taj brand embodies both luxury and heritage, ensuring a lasting impression on visitors.

With Mysuru’s reputation as Karnataka’s cultural capital, home to the Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hill and Brindavan Gardens, the city continues to attract domestic and international travellers. With this addition, IHCL now has 23 hotels in Karnataka, including 10 under development.