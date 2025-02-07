MUDA Officers force Armyman to run from pillar to post for site
February 7, 2025

Mysuru: State BJP Spokesperson M.G. Mahesh has alleged that the officers of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), who hand over the letter of sanctioning sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi at the latter’s doorstep, are yet to honour the request for a site by a soldier who fought Kargil war.

Mahesh, was addressing media persons at the City BJP Office in Chamarajapuram yesterday.

The High Court has chastised MUDA for not sanctioning the site to the serviceman and the Government should feel ashamed. While the same MUDA officials roll out red carpet for those involved in land mafia, the soldier who fought war for the country is made to run from pillar to post. The people are observing this blatant attitude of MUDA officers. The days are not far, when the people would launch a rebellion, said Mahesh.

While Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of Telangana, belonging to the Congress party has released the report within three months of Caste Census, but here in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is yet to release the Kantharaju Commission Report on Caste Census. If Siddaramaiah doesn’t have the temerity to release the report, better he should resign, demanded Mahesh.

The delay in releasing Kantharaju Commission Report by Siddaramaiah shows that, though he claims to be the champion of backward classes, he has least concern towards their welfare.

BJP District Spokesperson M. Mohan said, with the Delhi Assembly elections over, the BJP high command is expected to solve the crises that have grappled Karnataka BJP unit. There are no differences among party workers, but it is true that, the leaders are in disagreement. Union Minister Shivaraj Singh Chauhan, who has been tasked with solving the crises, is expected to iron out the differences.

BJP District Spokesperson Dayanand Patel and City Media Convener M.S. Mahesh Raje Urs were present.

