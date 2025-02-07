Two-day Roots and Tuber Mela from tomorrow

February 7, 2025

Mysuru: Karnataka is renowned for its diversity of tubers, with tribal communities such as the Kunabi, Siddhi, Jenu Kuruba, Betta Kuruba, Soliga and Iruliga continuing to incorporate these staple foods into their diets.

To showcase the incredible world of roots and tubers, Sahaja Samrudha, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Mysore West is organising the Roots and Tuber Mela (Festival) on Feb. 8 and 9 at Nanjaraja Bahaddur Choultry on Vinoba Road in city.

The two-day festival will feature a variety of native and wild tubers, along with value-added products and delicious recipes made from tubers. Farmers from across Karnataka will bring unique varieties like purple yam, aerial potato, sweet potatoes in purple, red, blue and white, tapioca, Makali root, wild turmeric, black ginger, arrowroot and other rare tubers for display and sale.

On Feb. 9 at 11 am, a Tuber Cultivation Training Programme will be conducted for farmers. This session will cover tuber diversity, cultivation methods, value addition and market opportunities. Gedde Genesu Aduge Mane will demonstrate a range of recipes featuring tubers and women’s groups will showcase traditional tuber-based dishes.

The festival will be inaugurated by Dr. Ashok Dalwai, Chairman, Karnataka Agricultural Price Commission. Rtn. M.L. Nagesh, President, Rotary Club of Mysore West, will preside. N.M. Shaji from Kedaram Tuber Conservation at Wayanad will be the chief guest, displaying over 150 varieties of rare tubers. Other distinguished guests include Rtn. M. Devaraju, Secretary of Rotary West and tuber farmer Parvathi from Machchr Hadi.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to purchase millets, pulses, organic products, value-added goods, native seeds and fruit saplings. Food stalls serving tuber-based delicacies will also be a major attraction. For details contact Suhas on Mob: 94821-15495 or Madhu on Mob: 63621-80741, according to a press release from G. Krishna Prasad, Sahaja Samrudha, Adi Pampa Road, V.V. Mohalla.