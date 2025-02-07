T. Narasipur all set to host Kumbha Mela from Feb. 10

February 7, 2025

T. Narasipur: Even as lakhs of devotees across the world are visiting Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh every day to take part in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, the Mysuru District Administration has been working round-the-clock to ensure the three-day Kumbha Mela at T. Narasipur starting from Feb. 10 is held smoothly.

The State Government has already released Rs. Six crore for the Kumbha Mela and a preliminary meeting to discuss on various issues and arrangements have been held under the leadership of Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji.

The authorities have been working on completing the works on erecting stages on different locations for religious events, illumination and cleanliness. Temporary bamboo wall is being constructed in the river along with other measures being taken up as a precautionary measure to prevent untoward incidents. Lifeguards will be deployed at various locations near the river to keep an eye on those venturing into the waters for the holy dip. This apart, fire and emergency services and Police personnel are also being deployed at vantage points to ensure safety of devotees and dignitaries visiting the Triveni Sangama (confluence) during the Kumbha Mela.

Three bathing ghats

Thousands of devotees are expected to take a holy dip at Sangama (confluence of rivers) on Feb. 12 between 9 am and 9.30 am during the auspicious Meena lagna and between 12 noon and 1 pm during the Vrushabha lagna. To ensure safety of the devotees, the authorities have developed three separate bathing ghats near Agasteswara Temple, Gunja Narasimhaswamy and Holedande Sri Bhiksheshwara Temple.

The authorities, apart from constructing safety walls, have also made arrangements to deploy about 15 boats to keep a vigil on the ongoings. Arrangements have also been made for changing rooms, toilets near the bathing ghats. Separate entry and exit points have been marked to the bathing ghats to prevent stampede. Vehicle parking facilities are also being provided to the devotees at various locations in the town.

As a part of the Kumbha Mela, a special aarthi, similar to the one performed in Varanasi (Kashi) will be held at the Triveni Sangama on Feb. 11. Special stage has been erected to ensure for the purpose and the authorities have also invited specialists from Kashi to perform the special aarthi. Stages at different locations are also being erected for the cultural programmes.

Inaugural event on Feb. 10

Social Welfare and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate the Ankurarpane and Flag Hoisting programme at 8.30 am on Feb. 10. The event to be presided by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will witness the presence of Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy. Ministers K. Venkatesh and R. Ramalinga Reddy and Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka will be the special invitees. MPs Sunil Bose and Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will be chief guests.

MLAs Anil Chikkamadu, Ramesh Babu Bandisidde Gowda and C. Puttarangashetty and others will be present.

Vedike warns of protest

The members of Nagarika Seva Vedike have threatened to hold protests by displaying black flags in town, except during the religious programmes, against the authorities for neglecting the basic amenities.

Vedike President H. Aarif, said that the roads in town have become unmotorable. “There is a need for the authorities to take up repair works. Among the 23 wards of Town Municipal Council, 17 fall under Varuna Assembly Constituency represented by CM Siddaramaiah and the remaining six under T. Narasipur Assembly Constituency represented by Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa. Despite this, the authorities have not taken up any development works,” he said.