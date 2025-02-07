The Mysore Merchants Co-operative Bank polls: R. Anand’s team re-elected as Directors

February 7, 2025

Mysuru: The faction led by R. Anand won the elections to the Board of Directors (2025-30) of the city’s The Mysore Merchants Co-operative Bank Ltd., the counting of which was taken up yesterday.

The faction led by Anandsweeped all the 12 seats, thus getting re-elected for another term, while one candidate had been elected unopposed earlier.

The voting to elect 12 out of the 13 Directors of the Bank was held at Alamma Choultry on N.S. Road in Shivarampet on Jan. 19 and the counting of votes was taken up only yesterday at Alamma Choultry, as the Karnataka High Court had ordered stay on the counting of votes, after some members of the Bank, who were denied voting power, had moved the Court.

Those who were declared elected are — R. Anand (2,690 votes), B.R. Nandish (2,465 votes), C.V. Somashekar (2,257), A. Prabhuprasad (2,158), K. Premkumar (2,152), N. Kannan (2,101) and M.N. Mahesh (2,100), all from General Category seats, R.P. Krishnamurthy (1,952) from Backward Class Category-A seat, B. Kodandaramu (2,294) from Backward Class Category – B seat, N. Raghava (1,582) from SC reserved seat, N. Sudhamani (2,176) and C.S. Gangambike (2,092) from the seats reserved for Women.

Earlier, S. Rachappaji had won from ST category seat unopposed.

Out of the 4,448 voters, 3,704 had exercised their franchise in the intensely fought polls held on Jan.19.

The counting of votes was taken up yesterday, after the Court vacated the stay on the counting of votes.

S. Vasanth Kumar was the Returning Officer.