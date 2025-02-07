Apollo Hospital launches Breast Care Clinic

February 7, 2025

Mysuru: As breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women in the country, early detection and timely intervention can significantly improve the treatment outcomes. Understanding the challenges women face, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, has launched a dedicated female-led Breast Care Clinic in city.

Dr. Y. Ramya, Consultant Surgical Oncologist at Apollo BGS Hospitals, said, “For the first time in Mysuru region, we have launched a female-led Breast Clinic. However, due to shyness and lack of awareness, many women hesitate to seek medical consultation. Our comprehensive breast care team includes a female surgical oncologist, female plastic surgeon, female onco-pathologist and a female radiologist, ensuring a comfortable experience for patients.”

Dr. S. Chaitra, Associate Consultant Plastic Surgeon at the Hospital said, “Breast cancer surgery often leaves behind deformities that cannot be hidden, leading to loss of confidence, especially in young and middle-aged women. Breast reconstruction options are available and can be performed at the same time as the first surgery. Reconstruction to make the shape normal, can also be done using the patient’s own tissues. As a woman, I understand, empathise and committed to help women receive the best care.”

Dr. Ranjitha, Consultant Onco-pathologist said, “At Apollo BGS Hospitals, we also have Cryostat or Frozen Section studies, which provide crucial information on margin and lymph node status during surgery. After surgery, our role extends to performing specialised tests and molecular studies that help in treatment and management which help determine if the cancer is genetic, providing essential insights for personalised care.”

Dr. Hema, Consultant Radiologist said, “We have advanced Sonomammogram facilities at the Hospital along with concurrent procedures like Fine Needle Aspiration Cytology and biopsy to obtain tissue samples for pathological evaluation, ensuring accurate and early diagnosis.”

Classify cancer as notifiable disease

Apollo Cancer Centres (ACCs), in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Indian Medical Association (IMA) and State Oncology Associations, launched a nationwide campaign ‘Unify to Notify’ on World Cancer Day.

Through this campaign they urged the Government to declare cancer as a notifiable disease in India, a crucial step towards strengthening cancer care.

N.G. Bharateesha Reddy, Vice-President and Unit Head, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, said, “Apollo Cancer Centre urges Government to classify cancer as a notifiable disease as it will provide us with crucial epidemiological data needed for evidence-based policy making. This campaign represents a critical step towards transforming cancer care and identifying cancer as notifiable disease, where every cancer case counts and no data point is lost in the journey towards better cancer care.”

Dr. Naveen Jayaram Anvekar, Consultant Medical Oncologist said, “Classifying cancer a notifiable disease is a transformative step that will revolutionise how we approach cancer care in India. We are now seeking the support of industry experts and urge the Government of India to pass this Bill to enable better cancer care and research across India.

Dr. D. Parameshwar Naik, President of IMA Mysuru Branch said, “The IMA stands firmly with this initiative to make cancer a notifiable disease. This will bridge the gaps in our cancer surveillance system and enable better coordination between various healthcare providers.”