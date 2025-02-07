Abetment to hubby’s suicide: Wife, paramour, brother get 5 years jail

February 7, 2025

Mysuru: A woman, convicted of abetting her husband’s suicide, has been sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment along with her paramour and brother, by the Third Additional District and Sessions Court.

Judge K. Bhagya, pronounced the judgment sentencing the three accused — Jyothi, her brother Manjunath and paramour Prasanna Kumar — along with imposing a fine of Rs. 1.25 lakh. Public Prosecutor T.H. Lolakshi, argued on behalf of the prosecution.

Jyothi had married Kumar of Chikkati village in Nanjangud taluk on Apr. 9, 2010. The couple had a son and daughter. However, Jyothi was behaving strangely like a mentally challenged in her husband’s house, but was appearing happy whenever she was sent to her parents home. After returning to her husband’s place, she was back to her histrionics, behaving as if she was possessed. To ensure her health condition, she was left in her parents place most of the time.

On Jan. 21 and 22, 2018, Jyothi’s brother Beeresh’s marriage was scheduled at Yatri Bhavan in Nanjangud. Everyone was having dinner after the marriage rituals in the night, when Jyothi went, leaving her dinner midway. When her husband Kumar, went in search of her, she was found with her paramour Prasanna Kumar, in one of the rooms in the Choultry. When her husband Kumar raised the issue with his brother-in-law Manjunath, he showed no remorse, but instead defended them and abused Kumar, joined by his sister Jyothi, coercing him to end his life by consuming poison, if he felt insulted.

Humiliated, Kumar committed suicide by consuming pesticide on the night of Jan. 23. Biligere Sub-Inspector Yashwanth Kumar, had conducted investigation and submitted a charge sheet to the Court.