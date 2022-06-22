Hindi play ‘Mujhe Amrita Chahiye’ on Saturday
News

Hindi play ‘Mujhe Amrita Chahiye’ on Saturday

June 22, 2022

Mysuru:  Rangasena Hindi Theatre Group of Mysuru will be presenting their third play ‘Mujhe Amrita Chahiye’ at Kiru Rangamandira in Kalamandira premises on June 25 at 6.30 pm.

Written by Yogesh Tripathi, the play is directed by Shukprit Singh. Music – Mayur Wagh; Lights – N. Adithya Bharadwaj. For tickets, contact Mob: 75968-50907.

‘Mujhe Amrita Chahiye’ is a humorous, thought-provoking musical play. It is the story of a middle-class Indian girl, Vijaya, 30-year-old and Jane who isn’t getting married and that has made her a burden on her parents. Things change when Vijaya becomes a part of a theatre group. This play will take the audience on a laughter ride and the satirical narrative will connect the audience with each character.

