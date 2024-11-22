Home Minister hints at political changes amid controversies

November 22, 2024

Mysuru: Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara hinted at potential political shifts, emphasising the unpredictable nature of politics.

Addressing party workers at the Congress Office here last evening, he urged them to expedite the construction of the new Congress Office building.

“The political landscape can change at any time and in unexpected ways,” Dr. Parameshwara remarked, adding a layer of intrigue amidst controversies surrounding the Siddaramaiah Government including the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) 50:50 sites scam, Valmiki Corporation fund misuse, Wakf property issues, Excise contractors’ allegations of bribes and cancellations of lakhs of BPL cards.

On the topic of Congress Office land near the City Railway Station, Dr. Parameshwara revealed that he had conducted nearly 10 meetings with Chandraprabha Urs over the highly contested piece of land. He noted that several key figures, including MLA Tanveer Sait, were part of the committee overseeing the issue. Through his (Sait) persuasion, the land was eventually allocated to the Congress party, he said.

Expressing gratitude, the Home Minister specially thanked Chandraprabha Urs and the committee members for their co-operation, calling their efforts a ‘historic contribution.’

He shared a candid account of his interactions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his first tenure: “I was a bit angry and bluntly asked him, ‘What kind of Chief Minister are you? You’re the Chief Minister of the Congress party. You must ensure a Congress Office is built in Mysuru, and it should reflect the traditional Mysuru style. Simply becoming CM isn’t enough.’”

Office at Rs. 15-crore budget

He noted that Siddaramaiah may not have acted on it during his first term, but in his second stint as CM, he finally agreed to construct the Congress Office. Commending the initiative to build the office with Rs. 15-crore budget, Dr. Parameshwara urged party workers to expedite the foundation-laying process.

“Political situations can change unpredictably. It would be ideal to complete the construction while our Government is still in power,” he advised.

Dr. Parameshwara asked party workers to stay strong in the wake of political developments. “Siddaramaiah is steadfast and will not soften on key issues,” he remarked, acknowledging the challenges posed by political uncertainty.

He pointed out the recent alliance between BJP and JD(S), highlighting both its potential advantages and disadvantages for Congress. “However, they must be cautious with their words,” he stated.

“The people of Karnataka have entrusted the Congress with 136 seats, and no external forces can destabilise us. They can offer Rs. 50 to 100 crores, but the dream of poaching our MLAs and splitting Congress will never materialise,” he noted.

Dr. Parameshwara emphasised, “No matter how many false accusations are hurled, our Government will not falter. Even if a hundred allegations surface, Siddaramaiah will only grow stronger, not weaker. I want to make this clear: nothing can harm him.”

MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Mysuru District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijayakumar, City President R. Murthy, Vice-President of the Guarantee Scheme Implementation Committee Dr. B. Pushpa Amarnath, KPCC General Secretary Narendra, Spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh, and other leaders were present.