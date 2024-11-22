Hotels to remain open till 1 am in city: Home Minister to take a call soon

November 22, 2024

Mysuru: Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara has assured to decide on the demand by the hoteliers to permit them to remain open till 1 am in the city, within a week’s time.

Dr. Parameshwara was addressing the gathering of hoteliers, after receiving felicitation under the joint aegis of Mysuru Hotel Owners Credit Co-operative Society, Mysuru District Hotel Owners Association and Hotel Owners Religious Endowment, at the auditorium of Mysuru Hotel Owners Credit Co-operative Society in Krishnamurthypuram here yesterday.

Quoting the demand of Hotel Owners Association to implement the announcement made in 2023 budget to allow hotels to remain open till 1 am daily, followed by a circular already issued in this regard, Dr. Parameshwara said “It is essential for the hotels to be open till midnight in view of the tourists. When there was a similar demand in Bengaluru, we took it as a challenge and allowed bar and restaurants to be open till 1 am. Prior to that, it was implemented on a trial basis and was introduced later.”

S.T. Ravikumar, Chief Reporter of Star of Mysore and former President of Mysuru District Journalists Association, being felicitated by Hoteliers Association, Hotel Owners Credit Co-operative Society and Hotel Owners Religious Endowment in the presence of Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara in city yesterday in recognition of his service to journalism field in Mysuru.

The decision with regard to the hotels in Mysuru would be taken after discussing with DIGP and the City Police Commissioner, assured Home Minister Dr. Parameshwara.