HomeTown expands retail presence

April 30, 2022

Opens to all-new experience on Hunsur Road

Mysore/Mysuru: HomeTown, India’s favourite home retail store, opens to an all-new experience on Hunsur Road (near Aishwarya Petrol Bunk) in Vijayanagar, retailing a wide collection of high quality, functional and trendy designs in furniture, décor, furnishings, homeware, modular kitchens and modular wardrobes, all under one roof.

The store also has to offer an exclusive end-to-end interior design and project execution service Design and Build, which the customers can avail to design their homes. With everything from furniture, décor, homeware to personalised home interior services under one roof, the new HomeTown is a truly a one-stop-destination for home.

On the occasion of the store launch yesterday, Mahesh Shah, MD, Praxis Home Retail Ltd. said: “We are delighted to bring a whole new experience in furniture, home décor and interiors with the new HomeTown store on Hunsur Road. Our aim is to penetrate as many cities as possible and we plan to open 10 new stores in the coming year.”

HomeTown offers exciting offers for customers through the year with exciting discounts and offers on their entire range.

The brand also offers Exchange and Upgrade promotion twice a year where customers can exchange their old furniture and upgrade to new.

HomeTown now has 48 stores across 29 cities in India and has more than 5 million happy customers. The brand prides itself on design, quality, best-in-class customer experience and after sales service like free delivery, free installation, 5 free service camps, and on-time delivery.