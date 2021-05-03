Hotspot villages in Mandya district sealed
Coronavirus Update, News

Hotspot villages in Mandya district sealed

May 3, 2021

Mandya: With the district witnessing a sudden surge in COVID cases and a rise in the number of deaths, the Mandya district administration has started seal-down of villages, which have turned out as Corona Hotspots in the past couple of days.

The seal-down of Hotspot villages has started in Mandya, Srirangapatna and Pandavapura taluks, which are the worst affected in the district. The respective taluk administration after sealing down the villages, have declared them as Containment Zones.

Concerned over villages reporting more than 20 cases a day, the district administration has ordered seal-down of such villages which report more than 20 cases and accordingly the Tahsildars are visiting such villages for an inspection.

Keelara, Basaralu, Huliwana, Kottathi, Soonaganahalli and Holalu villages in Mandya taluk, Arakere in Srirangapatna taluk and several villages in Pandavapura taluk which reported a high number of COVID-19 positive cases, have been sealed down so far.

Mandya Tahsildar Chandrashekar Shangali said that 8 villages in Mandya taluk have been sealed so far  and declared as Containment Zones. Pointing out that the taluk administration will supply essentials to areas declared as Containment Zone, he said that a task-force has been formed to ensure essential supplies and to monitor compliance of  COVID -19 safety and precautionary measures. Also, COVID War Rooms have been set up, he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching