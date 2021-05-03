DC wants infrastructure improvement at T. Narasipur Hospital

May 3, 2021

T. Narasipur: Stating that T. Narasipur taluk has the highest number of Corona cases among all taluks of the district, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri has stressed on the need for infrastructure improvement at T. Narasipur taluk Hospital.

Speaking to presspersons after reviewing the measures taken for control of the spread of the virus at the Taluk Hospital here recently, Rohini Sindhuri said that it is alarming to note that the taluk has been reporting the highest number of cases in the district. Highlighting the immediate need for infrastructure improvement at the Hospital for the treatment of the deadly virus, the DC suggested setting up of COVID Care Centres at Hobli-level in order to check the spread of the virus.

Asserting that Mysuru district has topped the country in COVID vaccination, she said that all eligible people must get vaccinated in order to be safe. Maintaining that getting vaccinated will help in decreasing the intensity of the attack, the DC said that T. Narasipur taluk has recorded over 70 percent vaccination drive so far, which is a good sign.

Stating that the district has been witnessing shortage of oxygenated beds, ventilators and ICUs during the current second wave of attack, Rohini said that the district has been witnessing problems as many patients from neighbouring and other districts are getting admitted here. Contending that the district administration is taking all necessary measures to ensure that there is no shortage of medical oxygen, she directed the authorities to take appropriate measures for preventing deaths.

Referring to sanitisation, the DC said that sanitisation was not an important measure in the battle against the deadly virus in the second wave of attack. Noting that widespread sanitisation was being done when the pandemic first broke out in March last year, she said that sanitisation has proved not be much effective in the battle against the virus. Pointing out that the SOPs and medication has changed for the second wave, she asked the people to stay at homes and be safe.

Reacting to complaints that a garment factory in the town was violating COVID guidelines, she warned that the factory will be shut if more than five cases of violations are registered.

SP C.B. Ryshyanth said that based on the district administration’s direction, Kodagahalli village in the taluk has been declared as a Containment Zone. Pointing out that the villagers have been asked not to venture out, he said that the village is being made into a no-traffic zone on the lines of Nanjangud last year. Stating that 150 two-wheelers found unnecessarily travelling on roads leading to the village have been seized so far, he said that more than 250 people have been penalised for not wearing mask. The SP warned of registering cases against those found loitering in the Containment Zone for no reason.

Taluk Health Officer Dr. Ravikumar, Taluk Hospital Administrative Officer Dr. Jagannath, Tahsildar D. Nagesh, TMC Chief Officer Ashok, Dr. Chetankumar, Dr. Mahendra, Rajanna and others were present.