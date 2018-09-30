Housing Minister inspects flood-ravaged places in Kodagu

Madikeri: Minister for Housing U.T. Khader has clarified that the State Government alone would construct the houses to rehabilitate the flood victims in Kodagu.

The Minister recently visited Jodupala, Arekallu and Monnangeri villages in Kodagu and heard the grievances of the flood victims.

The victims urged the Minister to expedite the relief works and sought financial assistance to repair their damaged houses.

Khader said that as the natural calamity has been categorised under the State ambit, he assured the victims that the Government would take steps to rebuild or repair the damaged houses.

He added that the relief measures would be delivered in phases. He later inspected the roads and places devastated by floods and landslides.

After inspecting the repair works undertaken on the Madikeri-Jodupala Road, Khader discussed with the officials of the National Highway Authority present at the spot and also with the contractor. He suggested them to install danger and speed limit signposts by the roadside wherever necessary.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Khader said that model houses were being constructed on pilot basis to seek approval of the flood victims. He further said that the District Administration has identified flood victims who have totally lost their houses in the calamity and added that only those people would get the new houses. He assured that any foul play would be put down.