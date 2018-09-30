Verdict on actor Duniya Vijay’s bail plea tomorrow
News

Verdict on actor Duniya Vijay’s bail plea tomorrow

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Sessions Court will deliver its verdict tomorrow (Oct.1) on the bail plea filed by actor Duniya Vijay, who has been arrested on charges of assaulting a gym trainer at Bengaluru last week.

After completion of hearings, on the bail plea, Judge T.P. Ramalingegowda reserved his judgement for Oct.1. During the hearing, the Public Prosecutor objected to the bail plea on the grounds that the actor may influence witnesses if out on bail.

A Magistrate Court on Wednesday (Sept.26) had rejected the bail plea of Vijay, following which the actor moved the Sessions Court.

 

September 30, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Duniya Vijay assault case: Decision on bail pleas tomorrow
Assault, kidnap charges: Actor ‘Duniya’ Vijay, three accomplices arrested, sent to judicial custody
Duniya Vijay arrested for assault, kidnap attempt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching