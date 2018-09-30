Rahu, Shani, Ketu came together to defeat me in polls: Siddu
Rahu, Shani, Ketu came together to defeat me in polls: Siddu

Nanjangud: Claiming that all his opponents Rahu, Shani, Ketu came together to defeat him in Chamundeshwari Constituency,   former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has said that all these forces came together for the sole purpose of preventing him from becoming the Chief Minister again.

Speaking at a programme organised by Valmiki ST Development Corporation for distribution of benefits to beneficiaries, at Hoskote village in the taluk yesterday, Siddharamaiah pointed out that although there are medicines for all ailments, there was no medicine for jealousy and this was proved in Chamundeshwari Assembly segment, where he was defeated in the May Assembly polls.

Reiterating that Rahu, Shani, Ketu and all other forces inimical to him, came together to defeat him in the Assembly polls, he said that Varuna was a lucky Assembly constituency for him.

Maintaining that he chose to contest from Chamundeshwari as he had given word to the people, he said that he would have become the CM again had he contested from Varuna.

Noting that the people of Badami Constituency did  not let him down, Siddharamaiah said that the people of Varuna Constituency continued their affection towards him, by electing his (Siddhu) son Dr. Yathindra by a huge margin.

The former CM assured that he would continue to strive for the development of Varuna Constituency.

MP R. Dhruvanarayan too addressed the gathering.  A total of 1,339 beneficiaries were distributed benefits worth Rs.5.41 crore on the occasion. TP Vice-President Hejjige Govindarajan, ZP Member Latha Siddashetty and others were present.

September 30, 2018

