Kodagu District in-Charge Secretary reviews flood relief works

Madikeri: District in-Charge Secretary Anbu Kumar has instructed the officers of the Agriculture Department to expedite the disbursement of compensation to flood victims who have lost crops. He was presiding over a progress review meeting of various Departments of the district at the DC’s office here on Friday.

Anbu Kumar asked the Tahsildars of the three taluks to distribute Title Deeds to beneficiaries whose names were registered in the RTC under the Forest Rights Act. He instructed the Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies to ensure proper distribution of food grains through Fair Price Shops (FPS). He asked the DDPI to take steps to provide education without break to children of flood victims.

KSRTC Divisional Manager told the meeting that free bus passes have been issued to flood victims housed at relief centres.

Anbu Kumar asked the officers of PWD and National Highway Authority to expedite the repairs of damaged roads. DC P.I. Sreevidya briefed the meeting on the loss of crops and property in the recent natural calamity and also on the relief measures underway.

Madikeri Assistant Commissioner T. Javaregowda added that 927 flood victims have been housed at nine relief centres.

ZP CEO Prashant Kumar Mishra, SP Dr. Suman D. Pennekar and others attended the meeting.