Huge seizure of drugs in city: BJP Yuva Morcha stages protest, demands Home Minister’s resignation

July 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The City BJP Yuva Morcha workers staged a protest at the premises of new Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Siddarthanagar here this morning, against the unabated drug menace in city.

The protesters, led by City BJP Yuva Morcha President R. Rakesh Gowda, raised slogans against the State Government, alleging that the Home Ministry has completely failed in curtailing the drug menace and demanding Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara to resign.

“Maharashtra Police busted a huge drug cartel in the city, in an anti-narcotics operation conducted on July 26. It is nothing but an embarrassment to Mysuru Police and the Home Ministry has to be blamed for the same,” the protesters alleged in the memorandum submitted to Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. P. Shivaraju.

The 192.53 kg of Mephedrone (commonly known as MD) drug worth Rs. 390 crore in the international market, was seized from a rented vehicle garage on the service road of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Belavatha in the city.

The probe should be intensified, the protesters said.

The youngsters are spoiling their future by taking to drugs. The Police should take a stringent action against the supply and use of drugs, they demanded.

Senior BJP leaders B.P. Manjunath, S. Murali, former Deputy Mayor V. Shailendra, Rajkumar, K.M. Nishanth, Jogi Manju, City BJP Media Convener M.S. Mahesh Raje Urs and others were present.