Human trafficking is modern-day slavery, says Senior Civil Judge

Mysore/Mysuru: “Human trafficking today serves the demands of modern-day slavery,” observed Senior Civil Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Member-Secretary K.K. Amarnath.

He was speaking after inaugurating the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons-2025 programme organised jointly by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, DLSA, Police Department and several other government departments and associations at the Mysuru SP Office auditorium this morning.

Amarnath said victims of human trafficking are subjected to sexual harassment, forced labour, illegal organ harvesting, beggary and child marriages.

Explaining the punishments prescribed under law, he stated, “A person found guilty of trafficking one individual will face imprisonment of no less than seven years. For trafficking more than one person, the punishment extends to ten years and, in certain cases, life imprisonment. In cases of child trafficking, offenders are sentenced to fourteen years or life imprisonment.”

Escalating trafficking cases

Calling for greater awareness to combat the menace, the judge noted how criminal activities have escalated over time. “What once began as petty thefts involving household items has now grown to the horrifying scale of trafficking human beings,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional SP C. Mallick highlighted the gravity of the crime. “Human trafficking is the third highest revenue-generating crime globally and is banned under Article 23 of the Indian Constitution,” he said.

Drawing a distinction, he explained, “If a person travels voluntarily, it is travel; but if taken forcibly against their will, it is trafficking.” Mallick pointed out that recent cases include women being cheated under the guise of marriage and later sold.

“Even if a missing person returns, society rarely views them in the same manner as it once did. We must take preventive measures and exercise caution to avoid becoming victims of trafficking. Many are trafficked even for domestic help. ASHA and Anganwadi workers must be vigilant and create awareness in their communities,” he added.

He urged immediate reporting of missing persons and stressed the importance of community cooperation in preventing trafficking. The programme was attended by Additional SP Nagesh, ZP Deputy Secretary Krishamraju, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy and others.