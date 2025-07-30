Drug seizure: Excise Department conducts citywide raids

July 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: In the aftermath of a major drug bust reported in Mysuru by the Mumbai Police with the assistance of Mysuru City Police, Mysuru’s Excise Department launched an emergency crackdown across several city localities to reinforce public safety and enforce excise laws.

The operation, led by the Deputy Superintendent of Excise, Mysuru Sub-Division, mobilised personnel from Zones 1, 2, 3 and 4, along with staff from the offices of the Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Excise Inspectors and Home Guards from Mysuru Urban District.

This joint action by the Excise and Home Guard Departments highlighted the administration’s proactive approach in pre-empting narcotics-related threats and strengthening community participation in law enforcement.

Raids were carried out in Unnathinagar, Belavatha village, Vande Mataram Colony, Saibaba Colony and Yellamma Colony — all under Zone 1 jurisdiction — following reports of possible narcotics activity. However, thorough inspections confirmed that no narcotics or excise violations were detected.

Post-raid, Ward-level awareness meetings were held in Vande Mataram Colony, Saibaba Colony and Yellamma Colony to sensitise residents about the dangers of drug use, distribution and illicit excise practices.

Citizens were urged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities to the authorities.