Anti-narcotics raids intensified across city

July 30, 2025

584-gram ganja, 5-gram MDMA seized; 33 NDPS cases booked, 28 held, 48 sent for medical tests

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police have intensified their crackdown on narcotic-related activities, launching extensive search operations across several localities, including N.R. Mohalla, last night.

The drive was personally overseen by City Top Cop Seema Latkar, who led a team of senior officers, including DCPs, ACPs and personnel from multiple units, in swift and coordinated raids targeting individuals under the influence of marijuana (ganja).

During the operation, officers seized 584 grams of ganja and 5 grams of MDMA. Cases have been registered against 28 individuals for drug consumption and 48 others have been sent for medical testing.

In total, 33 cases have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act — 28 cases under Section 27 relating to consumption and 5 under Section 20(b) concerning possession.

Raids on drug stores

The operation also focused on medical shops suspected of supplying controlled substances disguised as legitimate medication. Acting on credible intelligence, Police raided four shops, each within the limits of Udayagiri and Mandi Police Stations and two shops under Lashkar jurisdiction.

In these locations, multiple decoy purchases were made, revealing sedative medicines allegedly being sold without prescriptions. Samples of the suspect pharmaceuticals have been collected and sent for analysis.

DCP (Law and Order) R.N. Bindu Mani and team making inquiries at a pharmaceutical shop.

PG accommodations

Meanwhile, Police teams inspected five boys’ paying guest accommodations in Paduvarahalli and Jayalakshmipuram, questioning residents and owners to trace possible supply chains. In a separate incident under Krishnaraja (KR) Police Station limits, a minor was detained for transporting ganja.

Authorities have also intensified surveillance in public places known for gatherings linked to drug abuse. During the N.R. Mohalla operation, intensive vehicle checks were conducted on cars, auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers. Police teams swept narrow lanes and alleyways, leaving no area unchecked, and confronted several individuals found under the influence of narcotics. A significant proportion of those apprehended were minors and youth below the age of 20.

Officers reported that many offenders were consuming ganja in public spaces, often concealing the drug in improvised devices such as chimneys, cigarette holders and beedi wrappers. Those identified were immediately booked during the crackdown.