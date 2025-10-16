Beat Police go door-to-door in city to build confidence

October 16, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: In a citywide initiative ‘Mane Manege Police’ (Police Door-to-Door), Mysuru city Police officers are visiting residences to raise public awareness about law and order and the responsibilities of the Police.

Under the guidance of DCPs R.N. Bindu Mani (Law & Order) and K.S. Sundar Raj (Crime & Traffic), officers from various stations have been visiting residential areas across the city. The campaign aims to build trust and inform citizens about the role and functioning of the Police force.

As part of the outreach, posters featuring details of visiting officers and key Police services were affixed to homes. Residents were briefed on how to contact their local Police, report issues and participate in community safety initiatives. Stickers containing visit information and officers’ phone numbers were also pasted on walls.

Launched in Mysuru on July 30, the State-wide initiative — suggested by State Director General and Inspector General of Police Dr. M.A. Saleem — was inaugurated by former Indian cricketer and current ICC match referee Javagal Srinath. It is designed to foster people-friendly policing and bridge the gap between citizens and the Police.

As part of the programme, beat officers from every Police station are visiting homes in their jurisdiction, interacting with residents, collecting neighbourhood details and noting any law and order concerns. The data will provide the Police with a deeper, real-time understanding of their areas. Each beat constable has been assigned a cluster of 40–50 homes, covering up to 250 households, ensuring personalised engagement.

Residents can now share updates about potential crimes or illegal activities directly with their assigned officers.