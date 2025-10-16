Kantara’s Rishab Shetty visits Chamundi Hill

October 16, 2025

Calls the film’s success as Chamundeshwari’s blessings

Mysore/Mysuru: Kannada film actor Rishab Shetty, who is riding high on the success of his latest movie Kantara Chapter-1, visited Goddess Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hill in the city this morning.

Popular as ‘Divine Star’, Shetty told media persons, “I have had the darshan of the Goddess. The success of Kantara-1, proves that the people have accepted the hard work of the crew and credit should also go to Kannadigas, who had responded similarly to my previous film – Kantara.”

“It is due to the blessings of the Goddess Chamundeshwari, that is depicted in the film, the film has turned into a big success. Hailing from a nondescript village, I am extremely happy to have found the success,” said Shetty.

Recalling his participation in the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, Rishab said he was glad that he got to spend time talking to the legendary actor. Continuing to talk about senior actor he spoke effusively about thespian actor Dr. Rajkumar.

On the issue of groups in the Kannada film industry, Shetty said he was not big enough to comment on fan wars, but said, his only appeal to the fans is to make Kannada films a success.

He also made an appeal to cine lovers, not to make a mockery of Daivaradhane, detailing that such a religious ritual entails a deep-rooted practice guided by culture and discipline.