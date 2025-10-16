Banning RSS activities in public places row | Minister must not make useless statements: BJP

October 16, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru BJP Rural President K.N. Subbanna has hit back at Minister Priyank Kharge’s remarks on banning the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in public places, questioning whether such a move is even feasible.

Speaking at a press conference at the City BJP Office yesterday, Subbanna reminded the Minister that several prominent Congress leaders — including Indira Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Kharge’s father M. Mallikarjun Kharge — had themselves visited RSS offices in the past and admired their nation-building activities, functioning and discipline.

“Minister Priyank Kharge calls the RSS unfit for patriotic spaces and wants to ban their route marches in public spaces. But can he really ban the RSS? Those who made such statements earlier — where are they now? Ministers must desist from making useless statements, ” Subbanna said.

He also took a swipe at Priyank Kharge’s response to Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who had expressed disappointment over Bengaluru’s poor road conditions.

“Instead of addressing the issue, the Minister, holding a responsible post, sarcastically told her to fill the potholes herself,” Subbanna said, accusing the Government of failing to attract foreign investments and lacking hospitality towards global companies.

Citing Google’s Rs. 1.33 lakh crore investment in Visakhapatnam, Subbanna praised the proactive approach of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. “Here, our Ministers are busy showcasing potholes and making senseless statements on RSS instead of welcoming investors,” he remarked.

Subbanna further alleged that law and order in Karnataka has deteriorated and corruption has peaked. “Every two to three months, officials’ houses are raided and crores of rupees are recovered. The Government is enabling the accumulation of illegal wealth,” he claimed.

He accused the State Government of deliberately inconveniencing the public. “From the day this Government took charge till its last, it seems committed to causing trouble,” he said, referring to mismanagement during Dasara festival and recent rape and murder of a girl in Mysuru.

Dasaiah, the District Convener of Aatmanirbhar, who also spoke, underscored the importance of self-reliance under Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. “We must stop buying foreign goods and support locally made products. This strengthens our industries, workers and the national economy,” he said.

He noted that awareness drives are being conducted door-to-door to promote indigenous products and boost exports. “Our goal is not just to use Indian goods but to export them globally,” Dasaiah stated.

Leaders Srinivas Reddy, Guruswamy, Sharath Puttabuddi, spokesperson Dayanand Patel and coordinator Mahadeva- swamy were also present.