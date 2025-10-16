Easy Pass ?

October 16, 2025

Just score 33 to pass SSLC & just 30 to pass PUC

Bengaluru: The Government of Karnataka has revised the passing marks for SSLC and PUC examinations to 33 percent and 30 percent respectively, effective from the current academic year. Previously, the passing percentage for both SSLC and PUC was 35 percent.

Announcing this change in Bengaluru yesterday, Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said students scoring 33 percent in SSLC exams will now be declared passed. He added that the revision will also apply to private schools across the State.

This revision aims to improve Karnataka’s examination system, he claimed. The Minister also clarified that there is no proposal to reduce the total marks for the first language in SSLC from the existing 125 to 100.

In addition to the changes in examination policy, Madhu Bangarappa announced that 800 Government schools will be upgraded to Public Schools at a cost of Rs. 3,000 crore. He also stated that the recruitment process for 18,000 teachers for primary and high schools will commence shortly.