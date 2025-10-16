‘Corruption in Police transfers reason for increase in crime’

October 16, 2025

MLC A.H. Vishwanath also suggests 50% passing score for Government jobs

Mysore/Mysuru: Citing the recent spate of crimes in Mysuru, MLC A.H. Vishwanath has alleged a complete breakdown of law and order in the State.

Addressing a press meet at Jaladarshini Guest House in city this morning, Vishwanath attributed the failure of law and order in the State on monies exchanged for Police transfers.

Claiming that the Siddaramaiah-led Government had become a laughing stock for its all-round administrative failures and accused the CM of draining the State treasury to implement guarantee schemes.

On passing marks

Commenting on the Government’s move to reduce the passing marks for SSLC and PUC students, Vishwanath termed it an unwise decision.

He argued that such measures would only erode the quality of education and urged the Government to fix 50 percent as the minimum qualifying mark for State Government job applications.

Priyank Kharge Vs RSS

Taking a dig at Minister Priyank Kharge for his recent tirade against the RSS, Vishwanath questioned the motive behind raising the issue now.

“What is the need for Priyank to rake this up? Is everything alright within the Youth Congress? What harm has the RSS caused?” he asked.

He then urged the Congress Government to focus on the functioning of the Police and Revenue Departments as it affects the people of the State.