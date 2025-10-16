Arun Yogiraj’s Ganesha to adorn Ranbir-Alia’s new home in Mumbai

October 16, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Renowned Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who carved the idol of Balak Ram installed at Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, statues of Adi Shankaracharya (Kedarnath) and Subhash Chandra Bose (India Gate in New Delhi), has now sculpted a Lord Ganesha idol for Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt is a devout follower of Lord Ganesha. The four-foot-tall idol, sculpted from a single stone (ekashila) blending Hoysala and Mysuru styles, will adorn the entrance of the couple’s new bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai.

Ranbir and Alia are all set to move into their new six-storey residence during Deepavali next week. The property carries deep emotional significance for the Kapoor family as it was originally owned by Ranbir’s grandparents — the legendary Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor — and was later passed on to his parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

The Ganesha idol rests on a two-and-a-half-foot pedestal made of a different stone, intricately carved with figures of musicians that add to its grandeur. The meticulous carving process took over six months, with artisans working tirelessly to create a masterpiece that aligns perfectly with Alia’s vision. The work took nearly 6-8 months to complete at Arun Yogiraj’s studio in Thandya, Nanjangud taluk and was transported to Mumbai by road yesterday evening.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Arun Yogiraj said, “Both Alia and Ranbir, who contacted me over phone, had requested me to carve a Ganesha idol for their new home in Mumbai. I had visited their construction site last year to understand where the idol would be installed and to ensure it would complement the space. The couple was warm, courteous and invited me for lunch at their current residence.”