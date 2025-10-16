Bouddha Mahasammelana concludes at Maharaja’s College Grounds

October 16, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The two-day ‘Bouddha Mahasammelana’ in the city concluded last evening at Maharaja’s College Grounds, with the participation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi and other dignitaries.

The programme was graced by Manorakkitha Bhanteji and Gandhinagar’s Urilingapeddi Mutt Seer Sri Jnanaprakash Swamiji.

The Sammelana was organised by Karnataka Rajya Bhikkhu Sangha, Rajya Bouddha Sangha Samsthegalu, Rajya Ambedkarvadi Sangha Samsthegalu and Vishwa Mythri Buddha Vihara.

In his address, Siddaramaiah emphasised that tolerance towards other religions, co-existence, truth, non-violence and peace are essential for a harmonious society.

He further highlighted that building an equal society and eradicating slavery requires empowering the underprivileged and poor with financial, educational, and political opportunities, especially within the prevailing caste system dictated by class and creed. Siddaramaiah acknowledged that this is no easy task.

“Social reformers like Bhagwan Buddha, Basavanna and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar worked tirelessly to establish an egalitarian society but faced resistance due to deep-rooted caste hierarchies and vested interests,” he said.

Dignitaries present included MSIL Chairman and MLA C. Puttaranga Shetty, KSPCB Chairman and MLA P.M. Narendra Swamy, MLAs A.R. Krishnamurthy, D. Ravishankar, and Darshan Dhruvanarayan, MLCs Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah and Dr. D. Thimmaiah and former Mayor Purushotham, among others.

Five resolutions

Chairman of Bouddha Mahasammelana and former Mayor R. Purushotham submitted five resolutions to the State Government. They are as follows:

1. Establishment of Bouddha Development Corporation with initial grants of Rs. 500 crore and Bouddha Study Centre at all the Universities in the State.

2. Inclusion of the word ‘Bouddharudhyana’ in the Nadageethe penned by Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, as mentioned in its original copy.

3. Allotment of 3-acre land in all district headquarters and 1-acre of land at taluk headquarters for building Buddha Vihar.

4. Special funds for the yatra to Buddha Gaya and Lumbini, on the lines of Haj Yatra.

5. Converting Ambedkar Bhavan at all the villages to Skill Development Centres and creating local job opportunities for women and unemployed youngsters, including men and women.