Actor Prakash Raj mocks RSS

October 16, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Multilingual actor Prakash Raj took a sharp dig at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is celebrating its centenary nationwide.

Delivering the valedictory address at the two-day Bouddha Mahasammelana that concluded yesterday at Maharaja’s College Grounds, Prakash Raj mocked the outfit without naming it directly, calling it “an organisation that has completed 100 years but lacks sense.”

Prakash Raj added that society should be guided by the principles of Buddha and Basava, which inspired Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to emerge as a beacon of light. He also cautioned the gathering to be wary of political leaders.

In a veiled reference to the incident where Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar recited the RSS anthem in the Legislative Assembly — sparking controversy and prompting an apology — Prakash Raj remarked: “We should tell those leaders to shed double standards, not attend programmes organised by Sanghis as chief guests, and refrain from singing the RSS anthem in the Assembly.”