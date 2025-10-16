Kerala bizman robbed near Balugodu, Kodagu

October 16, 2025

Madikeri: A businessman from Kerala was brutally assaulted and robbed near Balugodu village in Kodagu while travelling to Mysuru via the Gonikoppal-Hunsur route. The incident occurred around 11.30 am yesterday.

The victim, identified as Appus, a hotel and textile entrepreneur from Vadakara district in Kerala, was on his way to Mysuru to purchase supplies for his businesses ahead of the Deepavali festival. He was driving a car bearing Kerala registration number KL-11-BK-9703.

According to Police reports, a group of five men in a white car with a Maharashtra registration number intercepted Appus near a petrol pump turn at Balugodu. The assailants allegedly followed him, blocked his vehicle and attacked him with iron rods and wooden sticks, causing severe head injuries.

They then snatched Rs. 10,400 in cash and his purse before fleeing the scene. Appus was later rushed to the Gonikoppal Community Health Centre for treatment.

Gonikoppal Police Inspector Pradeep Kumar, along with staff members Satish, Lokesh, Sajjan Tanukumar and Virajpet Rural Crime Inspector B.S. Vani, visited the spot.

Additional officers, including Abdul Majeed, Hemanth, Prameela, Ponnampet Inspector G. Naveen and Officer Balappa, have joined the investigation.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and collecting eyewitness accounts to identify and arrest the culprits.