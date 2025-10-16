Kerala bizman robbed near Balugodu, Kodagu
News

Kerala bizman robbed near Balugodu, Kodagu

October 16, 2025

Madikeri: A businessman from Kerala was brutally assaulted and robbed near Balugodu village in Kodagu while travelling to Mysuru via the Gonikoppal-Hunsur route. The incident occurred around 11.30 am yesterday.

The victim, identified as Appus, a hotel and textile entrepreneur from Vadakara district in Kerala, was on his way to Mysuru to purchase supplies for his businesses ahead of the Deepavali festival. He was driving a car bearing Kerala registration number KL-11-BK-9703.

According to Police reports, a group of five men in a white car with a Maharashtra registration number intercepted Appus near a petrol pump turn at Balugodu. The assailants allegedly followed him, blocked his vehicle and attacked him with iron rods and wooden sticks, causing severe head injuries.

They then snatched Rs. 10,400 in cash and his purse before fleeing the scene. Appus was later rushed to the Gonikoppal Community Health Centre for treatment.

Gonikoppal Police Inspector Pradeep Kumar, along with staff members Satish, Lokesh, Sajjan Tanukumar and Virajpet Rural Crime Inspector B.S. Vani, visited the spot.

Additional officers, including Abdul Majeed, Hemanth, Prameela, Ponnampet Inspector G. Naveen and Officer Balappa, have joined the investigation.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and collecting eyewitness accounts to identify and arrest the culprits.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching