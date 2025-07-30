Coach guidance display, four lifts for Ashokapuram Station

July 30, 2025

Halt for Chamarajanagar-Tirupati Express train at Ashokapuram under consideration: MP Yaduveer

Mysore/Mysuru: A proposal to install an advanced Coach Guidance Display System at Ashokapuram Railway Station in Mysuru, estimated at Rs. 2 crore, has received approval, announced Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar. The station will also get four new lifts to improve passenger convenience.

The MP, during his visit to Mysuru Central Railway Station on Monday, reviewed ongoing development works and held discussions with senior officials before addressing the media.

He highlighted that Ashokapuram Station had already been upgraded under Central Government funding and will now see further enhancements with the lifts and display system.

Responding to long-pending public demand, he added that the request to introduce a halt for the Chamarajanagar-Tirupati Express at Ashokapuram is under consideration.

Railway authorities confirmed that special trains will operate during the upcoming Dasara and Deepavali festivals, with precautionary measures to avoid a repeat of last year’s issues.

Though previous disruptions were minimal, officials anticipate higher tourist inflow this season and are strengthening arrangements to ensure smooth travel.

Mysuru Railway Station redevelopment

Under the station’s redevelopment plan, an online survey had flagged objections to the design of the proposed third entryway. Addressing this, the MP assured that the design would be reworked to reflect Mysuru’s architectural heritage, blending the station’s historic aesthetics with modern amenities.

The tender process is also underway for building a flyover at the railway gate behind the Crawford Hall building on Bogadi Road, the MP said.

To address delays on the Nanjangud-Chamarajanagar route, where additional stops prolong journeys, a new crossing station is being built to streamline train movements, he added.

Naganahalli terminal land issues

Work on the proposed Naganahalli terminal remains stalled due to land acquisition delays. Officials clarified that funds have been transferred to the District Administration, but formal proceedings are pending with the State Government.

Some landowners reside abroad and have not responded to notifications, prompting authorities to explore alternative acquisition methods to expedite the project. A total of 8 acres and 29 guntas of land has been identified for the terminal, and railway officials have requested the MP’s intervention to expedite the land acquisition process.

Mysuru-Chamarajanagar railway line DPR

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for doubling the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar railway line is nearing completion and is expected to be submitted to the Railway Board this August. This update was conveyed to MP Yaduveer during a railway infrastructure review meeting held on Monday at the South Western Railway Divisional Office in Mysuru.

The proposed double track will cover a distance of approximately 60 kilometres, with field surveys already completed and preparations now underway to finalise the comprehensive DPR for submission.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Mudit Mittal, Additional DRM Shammas Hameed, and other senior officials of SWR Mysuru Division accompanied the MP during the inspection.